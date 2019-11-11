Glider crash update: bad weather led to aircraft crashing into tree near Husbands Bosworth

Firefighters help rescue the people from the glider.

As we reported earlier, the aircraft crashed in to the copse just feet from the A5199 Welford road at the junction with Sibbertoft Road just before 11.30am yesterday (Sunday).

The club said in a statement: “On Sunday 10th November, a two-seat glider flying from The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth airfield collided with a tree due to unexpected bad weather conditions.

“There were no third parties involved.

“Neither of the pilots were injured.

“The glider has some damage.

“We are grateful for the timely and expert support of the emergency services.”

The club is to carry out its own probe into the terrifying drama along side the British Gliding Association (BGA).

“Until the investigations have been concluded, we are unable to any comment further,” they said.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the incident but we will not be investigating it any further.

“An investigation will be conducted by the British Gliding Association.”

A spokeswoman for the Leicester-based BGA said: “Following normal guidance from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, an investigation will take place.