Give thank for our local drinks at Market Harborough event

A special invitation has been issued to all in Market Harborough to an evening of thanksgiving for local wine, beer, spirit and cider producers.

The celebration takes place at the town centre church, St Dionysius, on Monday June 4 at 7:30pm.

The evening starts with a service giving thanks to God for His bountiful provision at which Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow, will give a short talk and pray for God’s blessing on the producers and supporters.

The service is followed by free tastings from a wide range of local producers.

Organised in conjunction with Taste Harborough, Ivan Sheldrake, head of Taste Harborough said: “It is wonderful to be marking our wealth of local producers with this evening of thanksgiving.

"The Market Harborough area is blessed with an abundance of food & drink producers. Do join us as we give thanks, celebrate and enjoy the taste of Harborough!"

The service will be led by Rector of the Harborough Anglican Team, the Rev Barry Hill, who added: “The Church is called to show how God offers to transform everything we do Monday to Saturday and not just on Sundays.

"With wine, beer, spirit and cider production a key part of Market Harborough, we are delighted to be partnering with Taste Harborough on this important evening and hope many from across the community will join us in giving thanks to God for all that is good.

"The pages of the Bible are overflowing with wine being used to explain God’s provision and calling. I am looking forward to this evening in Harborough reflecting on what this means for us today.

"As the Bible says, ‘Taste and see that the Lord is good’!”

Local wine merchant Duncan Murray who has helped to organise the evening said: “The idea came up when I met James (the vicar at St Di’s), Bishop Martyn and Barry over a glass or two of red wine in my wine-bar prior to Christmas and it just seemed a bit different and a lot of fun."

The evening is free and no tickets are required. It is open to all.

A collection will be taken during the service for the work of Street Pastors, a group organised by Churches Together in Harborough who spend time on the streets of Harborough most Friday and Saturday nights supporting those in need.