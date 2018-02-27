Getting in a real spin in Harborough district for charity!

It’s time to get in a ‘spin’ for charity - with the Lutterworth Big Indoor Bike Ride!

Indoor cycling on static bikes – or spinning – is a great way to keep fit in the winter, of course.

And Lutterworth Rotary Club has turned the experience into a big charity fundraiser as well.

Participants book a one-hour slot on a static bike at Lutterworth Sports Centre on Sunday, March 4. The event runs from noon until 6pm.

An hour’s bike ride costs £10, and the money goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and charities supported by Rotary in the UK and abroad.

Event co-ordinator John Turner said: “It’s a great social activity and a community event.

“It’s also a good opportunity to get fit, and the extra is that it’s also raising money for good causes.”

The first Lutterworth Big Indoor Bike Ride held in March last year raised £2,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Rotary Charities.

Around 200 one-hour slots are available this year, on 35 static bikes.

You can book more than one hour-long slot if you want to – last year some participants booked all six hours!

There will also be a variety of stalls available, including a cake stall, and a raffle.

The event is for anyone – regular cyclists and novices – who would like to experience a guided classic bike ride indoors, at their own pace and with motivational musical backing. You do as much as you want in your hour.

Your guide/DJ is Sports Centre Instructor Richard Stanard.

There are six different classic cycle routes, such as the Col du Tourmalet and Mt Ventoux in the French Pyrenees. Each ride has its own “soundtrack”.

You can book your bike ride slot at the Lutterworth Sports Centre reception (cash only please). You can also book online at Entrycentral.com.

For further details visit lutterworthrotary.org.uk or the Lutterworth Rotary Club Facebook page.