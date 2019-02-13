Get your antiques valued by BBC presenter at free event in Market Harborough

A celebrity antiques specialist will be returning to Market Harborough next month to take a look at your antiques.

BBC TV presenter and antiques specialist Kate Bliss will be in town to value items, and perhaps provide some history to them, for free on Sunday, March 3, as part of the town’s weekly antiques market.

Kate is a regular antiques expert on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Flog it! and has also appeared on the Antiques Road Trip and Secret Dealers.

Councillor Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council said: “We are delighted that Kate Bliss is appearing at Harborough Market as part of the weekly Sunday Antiques Market.

“We hope that the public come along for a great day out at the market.

“It would be brilliant if a Harborough resident has an Antiques Roadshow-style pleasant surprise.”

Kate last visited Harborough Market in 2015 at an event which saw queues of shoppers eager to discover the value of their treasured possessions.

Kate said: “I am delighted to be returning to Market Harborough Indoor Market and look forward to discovering some local treasures!”

She will be at Harborough Market, on Northampton Road in Market Harborough, on Sunday March 3, between 11am and 2pm.

The valuations are free, and will take place on a first come first serve basis.

Harborough Market, which is operated by Harborough District Council, is open 8am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm for the popular Sunday Antiques Market.