Gearing up for return of Classic Car Show

The Classic Car Show is back in Market Harborough next month – with double the number of old vehicles.

The show, one of the biggest of its kind in the East Midlands, returns on Sunday, July 8, from 10am to 4pm – with some amazing retro cars, motorcycles, scooters and commercial vehicles from across the country, lining streets closed to through traffic.

People are encouraged to dress up on the day in vintage or retro styles. They could win a Best Dressed Entrant award.

There will also be street parties from 11.30am in Coventry Road and at the top of High Street, hosted by the Baptist and Congregational Churches, with tables, bunting and traditional street games.

The food court on The Square will feature food and drink from around the world. There will also be rides and inflatables. All council-owned car parks will be accessible and free. Harborough FM will be hosting on the stage in The Square.

There will be prizes for ‘best in show’ and other categories for those who enter a vehicle in the event.

Councillor Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “It’s great for families, the community, local businesses and the many people involved in the event.”

Neil O’Brien, Harborough’s MP, said events like this helped combat isolation and loneliness, a subject he is “passionate about”.

“One of the great things about this event is it is focused on community spirit and being as inclusive as possible.”

Click here to sign up if you are interested in showing your car.