GCSE Results: Kibworth School maintains results despite more challenging exams

Strong results in maths at The Kibworth School were maintained from 2017 with 83 per cent of students achieving a pass grade.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are also proud to acknowledge that our relentless focus on our higher ability students came to fruition, with the percentage of grade 8 and grade 9 results in Maths further increasing since last year."

English also maintained their success story from 2017 by ensuring that 80 per cent of students achieved at least a pass grade, as well as securing 66 per cent of grades above grade 6.

Combined English and maths also achieved well with the proportion of students achieving a ‘strong pass’ in English and maths being 55 per cent.

Headteacher Emma Merry said: "Our results are a true reflection of how hard our students, staff and families have all worked together.

"Our students have shown true commitment and talent and they fully deserve these grades that will equip them, both now and for their futures. I am really impressed with the dedicated staff of The Kibworth School, whom have worked above and beyond for our young people.

"I, the staff and governors of the school look forward to seeing our young people excel in their next steps, building upon their successes at this school.

"This has been a year of change and challenge, but one that has reaped the benefits of committed and hard-working staff and supportive families.

"I am proud of students who overcame personal challenges to achieve excellent results, demonstrating the true values of our school. I am also proud of the families, friends and parents who supported our young people to be the best that they could be."