Gang of three, including one armed with a knife, broke into a Lutterworth home and demanded items from a resident

Three men broke into a Lutterworth home, threatened a resident, and then made off with a BMW.

The victim was in the house at the time, in Burrough Way, when the men broke in at around 1pm on Sunday, March 10.#

Police

Two of the men approached the victim and demanded items and money from him while the third man was reported to have stood at the back of the group in possession of a knife.

Cash, a Fitbit charge 2 watch and an iPhone 7 was stolen before the men then ran out of the property and stole the victim’s white BMW M140.

No-one was injured in the incident.

One of the suspects was described as white, of slim build and around 5’9” tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms and had his face covered.

The second suspect was described as black, of slim build and around 5’9” tall. He was wearing a navy hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms and also had his face covered.

The third suspect was described as white and was wearing black clothing. He was reported to be carrying a knife.

In addition to stealing the BMW, the suspects were also seen driving away in a silver Vauxhall Astra vehicle.

A fourth man was reported to be driving the Astra. He was described as white, in his early 20s, with no visible facial hair and clear skin. He was wearing a black hooded top.

Detective Constable James Collins said: “This incident happened on a Sunday afternoon when people are likely to have been out and about in the area.

“Anyone who has any information from the details above is urged to make contact with us.

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from Burrough Way, or the surrounding area, please also check this to see if you can help us.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 19000123239.