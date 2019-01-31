Free ice cream with this week’s Harborough Mail newspaper

A popular ice cream parlour in Market Harborough has reopened following refurbishment.

Gallone’s, on Adam and Eve Street, say the revamp will help tackle crowding at peak times and improve the many community events they host each year.

Since opening in 2013, the parlour has operated as a social hub welcoming local community groups such as Brownies, Scouts and the Boys’ Brigade.

Yet more recently the space has been used to stage events for children with special needs and even groups such as Market Harborough Business Network.

Managing director Catherine Gallone said: “The original plans for the parlour didn’t take into consideration just how busy we could get. Customers have always provided great feedback but one issue seemed to be crowding at the counter.

“On the face of it, we’ve made only subtle changes to the layout, but as a result service times should speed up meaning we’ll be able to run events more efficiently and improve the overall customer experience.”

A new hot food area has been installed behind the counter to meet customer demand for pancakes and waffles while new flooring has been laid throughout.

Extra seating will be added in the coming weeks.

Amateur historians curious about the Gallone’s family business – which began in 1895 – can now see it illustrated via a new picture gallery.

Many of Gallone’s impressive awards for excellence in the ice cream industry have also been dotted across the parlour.

Great Bowden local Pauline Cooper, who has attended various events at Gallone’s, praised the firm’s commitment to the community saying: “One of the lovely things about Harborough is its sense of community.

“Gallone’s really seem to tap into that ethos, they’re not just about ‘them’, but ‘us’ too. We’re all glad they are back open again.”

