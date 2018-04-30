Free concert in Market Harborough drew in the crowds

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions group held their annual band concert and afternoon tea for the senior citizens of Market Harborough on Sunday last week in the Jubilee Hall at the Congregational Hall.

The hall was packed with 96 guests in the audience and they were treated to a wonderful afternoon of entertainment by the Fleckney Silver Band and visiting musicians from other local bands. In total, there were 28 musicians entertaining the guests and they played a wide variety of music that had the audience clapping and foot tapping along with the band.

The audience shows its appreciation

The Harborough Twenty 12 Lions provided the tea for the guests and served it during the interval.

The Lions did not charge for the concert and covered all the costs themselves.

Donations given at the end of the concert will be used to further the Lions involvement in local, national and international charities.

For information on joining the Harborough Twenty 12 Lions group, please contact Kate Godber at kate_godber@hotmail.com or follow us on Facebook.