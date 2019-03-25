Free blood pressure checks at event in Market Harborough

People can get their blood pressure checked for free at an event in Market Harborough in April.

Market Harborough Rotary Club, in partnership with the Stroke Association, will be hosting a Know Your Blood Pressure event on Saturday, April 13, in St Dionysius Church, High Street, Market Harborough, from 9am to 12noon, to help raise awareness of the link between high blood pressure and stroke across the UK.

This event will be offering the public a free blood pressure monitoring service with information and advice on stroke-related health issues. Local volunteer nurses will be providing this service, supported by Rotarians.

Last year, at the same event, 80 checks were made, 41 females and 39 males, mostly in the age range 50 to 70 years. Of these three were advised to see their doctor soon, and 13 were advised to “keep an eye” on their blood pressure.

Members of the local group of Diabetes UK will be there to answer questions and supply details of their monthly meetings.

High blood pressure causes over half of all strokes and over seven million people across the UK don’t even know that they have the condition.

Rotarian Mark Taylor leader of the team organising the event in Market Harborough said: “Over the years, this event may have prevented thousands of people from having a stroke.

"It may be quite worrying to discover you could be at risk of a stroke but, once it is highlighted, it’s possible to make changes which will reduce that risk.

"The team will welcome any query, even if it is just for a chat, and help you find out how strokes can be prevented through simple lifestyle choices. Regular exercise, healthy eating and giving up smoking can all help to regulate blood pressure.”

The Rotaract club of Market Harborough supports the group of “Different Strokes” for younger stroke survivors. The group meets on the first Saturday of every month 11am to1pm in the Residents Lounge, Saxon Close, LE16 7PR, for support and fellowship. Contact marketharborough@differentstrokes.co.uk.

For more information on stroke, call the Stroke Association on 0303 30 33 100 or visit www.stroke.org.uk/kybp. For more information on Rotary visit www.rotarymarketharborough.org.uk.