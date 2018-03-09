Free advice for home-buyers at Harborough estate agent’s open day

A Harborough estate agency is hosting a special event next Saturday, March 17, to help first-time buyers and home movers understand more about the process.

Andrew Granger & Co has teamed up with Market Harborough Building Society and financial advisors Efficient Portfolio to offer a free event that will help first time buyers understand the range of options available to them.

The event is to be held at The Three Swans Hotel, and anyone interested is welcome to drop in between 10am and 1pm with no appointment required.

The event is also open to non-first time buyers who are considering moving house.

The event will provide information on the options available to buyers, guidance on how to get on the property ladder and financial advice. There will also be much-needed information on mortgages and a reassuring guide to the buying process.

Last week, in a major speech addressing the UK’s housing crisis, Theresa May said that first-time buyers have a “right to be angry” about the difficulty in buying a home without financial support.

“Moving home is one of life’s most stressful challenges so, for first time buyers especially, it’s important to get as much support as possible,” explains Peter Buckingham, head of residential sales at Andrew Granger & Co’s Market Harborough branch. “This is a rare opportunity for new house buyers to get free expert advice in a range of areas.”

“If you’ve been longing for the day you move out of the family home or to stop paying rent, this event can help. Even if you’re in the early stages of planning, we can help provide insight and get the ball rolling,” adds Peter.

Andrew Granger & Co work with residential properties in the Leicestershire and East Midlands area from their offices in Leicester, Market Harborough and Loughborough.

For more information about the first time buyer and home moving event, phone Andrew Granger & Co on 01858 431 315.