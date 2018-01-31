Foxton Locks Festival headliners named

The popular Foxton Locks Festival is still several months away - but organisers are building excitement by announcing their headline acts.

The event takes place this year over the weekend of June 16 and 17.

Glasgow blues rock band King King will be headlining the event on Saturday.

Saluted as “the best blues-rock band in the world” by Blues Rock Review, and credited for “setting the blues world on fire” by Classic Rock, they have proved their mettle on bills with Thunder and John Mayall, triumphed as far afield as Mumbai and taken the roof off major venues from the 02 Glasgow to Wembley Arena.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “For something different, Sunday’s headline act is The Rutles.

“Appearing at Foxton Locks Festival as a part of their ‘Major Happy Tour’ the legendary Rutles will be bringing their own unique brand of musical ‘Pork Pies’ to the audience. No other tribute band distributes joy or writes their own songs or tops the charts of ‘Make Believe’ quite like these jolly foot tapping economists of truth.

“By popular demand these grandees of delusion will be taking back control of bare faced fibbing, saluting the sovereignty of silliness and ceremoniously reinstating the obvious.”

More details of acts and the festival will be released in the next few weeks but in addition to the headlining music acts there will be non-stop arena attractions on both days, a children’s fun fair, more than 100 craft and associated stalls and not forgetting the ever popular real ale bar and extensive food village.

The spokesman added: “Details of overnight camping pitches will be released in the next few weeks so you can make the most of the festival without having to drive home late at night.”

Visit www.foxtonlocksfestival.co.uk for more.