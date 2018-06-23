Foxton Festival: 7,500 paying visitors!

Around 7,500 paying customers flocked to the Foxton Locks Festival at the weekend.

The numbers over Saturday and Sunday could lead to record receipts for the festival.

Jude Forster 4 and Fraser Morris 2 with David Perkins, Matthew Webb and Ewan Jones.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180619-144704005

Organiser Ann Bushby said: “We were surprised by how early the crowds came this year. We seemed to be crowded by 10.30 to 11am, and we only opened at 10am. People were queueing to get in before we even opened!”

The Festival has a popular blend of stalls, arena events and music. The money raised goes towards the InclinedPlane Trust which promotes the history of Foxton Locks and backs the Boilerhouse Museum.

PHOTOS BY ANDREW CARPENTER

Karl Robson of Party Workshop with Keira Portus 10 and Elissa Portus 7.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-180619-144759005