Four distraction crimes in a week in the Harborough district

Police are asking local people to be vigilant, after four distraction burglaries in a week.

In the first, on Monday, April 30, the victim was at her home off Douglas Drive in Market Harborough at around 5pm when she was visited by a man who said he was due to do some work to the cladding on her roof.

The woman had arranged for work to be done two weeks before, and let the man into her house. He asked the victim if he could use the toilet and went upstairs. He then said he needed to move his van.

The victim went upstairs and noticed that jewellery, watches and cash had been taken. It is believed the man left Oak Close in a white van.

Among items stolen were an eternity ring, an engraved watch belonging to the victim’s late husband and a gold link watch he had bought her.

The man is white, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall and believed to be in his mid-40s. He is of a slender build with dark, medium-length hair and short, dark stubble. He had uneven, yellowing teeth and wore a thin, grey long-sleeve t-shirt and dark coloured jeans.

Contact PC 180 Matt Smith on 101, quoting crime number 18*195382.

Officers are also investigating a distraction burglary in Estley Road, Broughton Astley at around 12.45pm on Wednesday, May 2.

A man with dark hair, wearing black clothing pushed his way into the house after knocking on the door. He hid the victim’s handbag under his coat.

In it was a beige purse containing a large quantity of cash, a building society passbook and a disabled badge.

Contact PC 1866 Ben Harris on 101, quoting crime number 18*198756.

Two burglaries involving a woman asking for help to get a taxi were reported in Billesdon on Thursday, May 3.

Officers received a report just before 2.40pm of an incident at Market Place, and one at around 3.15pm at Knights Close. Both victims reported a woman asking for a taxi.

In both incidents, a wallet was stolen from the property.

Detective Constable Karl Burden said: “If you have any information which you think could help, then please get in touch.”

Contact 101 quoting incident 18000201263.