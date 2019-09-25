Four arrested after car stolen from Market Harborough early on Wednesday

Police arrested two men and two teenagers within just an hour of a Range Rover being stolen in Market Harborough in the early hours today (Wednesday).

Officers immediately swung into action after being alerted that the luxury SUV had been pinched from a driveway in The Ridgeway, Harborough, at about 1.35am.

Police quickly came across the stolen Range Rover in Newton Lane, near Newton Harcourt, before it was spotted minutes later on Eyres Monsell estate in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said that a “pursuit was authorised” but the top-of-the range vehicle “collided with a parked car and the occupants made off”.

Officers supported by a police dog chased the two suspects on foot as they tried to escape.

They arrested a 16-year-old youth in Sturdee Road on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Another youth, aged 17, was also detained on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft nearby.

Officers became aware of another vehicle in Sturdee Road that they believed to be linked to the theft of the Range Rover.

They swiftly tipped off their colleagues and the targeted vehicle was stopped in Beech Road, Blaby.

Police arrested two men, aged 32 and 24, on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft.

All four suspects were in police custody this afternoon as enquiries into the alleged crimes continue.