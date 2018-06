Kibworth and Fleckney Inner Wheel welcomed their new president for 2018/19 at a recent meeting.

Pat Darke, who was the group’s founder president in 1988, received the presidential jewel from Sarah Dorey.

The meeting, which included an enjoyable meal, took place at Kibworth Golf Club on Monday, June 11.

For more information about the club, visit their website at www.innerwheeldistrict7.org.