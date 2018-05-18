Former Harborough schoolgirl will become the first female state trumpter at the Royal Wedding

A former Market Harborough school pupil is to make history at the Royal Wedding on Saturday - by becoming the first female state trumpeter.

Kate Miller, as she then was, made her earlier public appearances in Robert Smyth School’s Soul Band.

But on Saturday, Lance Corporal Kate Sandford will be one of six elite members of the Household Cavalry playing the fanfare as Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of St George’s Chapel.

It is believed Kate is the first woman from the band to play at a Royal Wedding.

One of the other state trumpeters will be her husband Lance Corporal of Horse Julian Sandford, which also makes them the first married couple to play.

Their fanfare will sound out as the nervous bride first arrives in the church, showing the world - and Prince Harry - her wedding dress for the first time.

“It’s very, very exciting,” said Kate. “I feel very proud.

“I’ll be very excited on the day, but you’ve got to keep your head on your shoulders and play to the best of your ability.”

The State Trumpeters, who wear the stunning gold and black jackets of the Band of the Household Cavalry, play at national events and major state occasions where the Royal Family is present.

Kate, who joined the band five years ago, told The Telegraph newspaper it was a “very big privilege” for her to represent women at the wedding of the year.

She said that being recently married herself also added a “nice aspect” to the day.

The couple and their colleagues have been rehearsing the as-yet-unconfirmed fanfare in secret for weeks, under the supervision of Trumpet Major Matthew Screen.

On the big day on Saturday they will be playing in the church’s organ loft - heard by millions of people around the world, but unseen by the guests below.