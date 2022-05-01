Forensic officers seal off Harborough's High Street after reports of attack in town centre

Police have sealed off the High Street in Market Harborough today (Sunday) after an incident in the town centre last night.

Officers backed up by a forensic investigation team deployed three patrol cars to block off the busy thoroughfare to traffic amid reports that someone had been attacked.

They cordoned off the High Street from the zebra crossing by St Dionysius Church to Abbey Street towards the top end.

Police forensic unit officers were combing the stretch of street for vital clues as a full investigation into the incident is launched.

When asked what had happened, officers at the scene this morning simply told the Harborough Mail that it was the “night-time economy”.

Drivers were being diverted around the High Street as they were being advised to stay clear of the area and take alternative routes.