A pile of fly-tipped rubbish, including children's play equipment, has blocked a road in the Harborough district.

The dumped waste pile is so big that vehicles have to drive off the road in order to pass it.

The pile of waste

The small mountain of waste is on the narrow gated road section of Carlton Lane between Burton Overy and Carlton Curlieu.

The fly-tipped rubbish appears to include garden waste and plastic children's play equipment.