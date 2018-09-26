Food bank for pets celebrates its first year in Harborough

England’s first “food bank” for pets, started by a Market Harborough woman, has celebrated its first anniversary.

Dogz Dinner supplies free pet food to owners of cats and dogs who are struggling to make ends meet.

Founder Lisa Parratt, 32, said: “It’s really taken off. We’ve helped about 50 people in our first year.”

The charity gets tins of cat and dog food through donations from local people, and more recently from supermarkets and pet food companies.

The food is stored in the charity’s lock-up container in town, and handed out in a public place to cat and dog owners.

Lisa said she started Dogz Dinner last year when she noticed the food bank donation containers at a local supermarket didn’t take animal food.

She said: “Local cat and dog homes are full to the brim, and often it’s due to people falling on hard times and being unable to fund feeding their animals.”

Lisa added: “I hate to think of any human or animal going hungry.”

Next she’s considering how the charity could help with vets’ bills.

Donations of cat and dog food can be made to Vape Central, on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough, run by Pete Crane and daughter Tamara Crane.

“We’re happy to help” said Tamara. “We think it’s a lovely charity, and we’re dog lovers like Lisa.”

You can contact Dogz Dinner at 07947 896788 or through its Facebook page.