Flood alert is still in place in the Harborough area

A flood alert is still in force in Market Harborough and the Welland Valley today (Monday).

Motorists, cyclists and walkers are being urged to be extra vigilant after a devastating 48-hour rainstorm battered the region.

The cark park opposite the railway station in Market Harborough flooded again on Saturday.

Vulnerable low-lying country roads were swamped making it dangerous for drivers while the River Welland burst its banks in Welland Park in Harborough.

And five cars were abandoned as dirty brown water swirled up above their wheels in the notorious Welland Quarter car park near the town’s railway station.

It started raining in the area late on Friday morning and didn’t stop until Saturday evening as standing water made many roads treacherous for the second time this month.

Neil Davies, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm (one foot) of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

The River Welland water levels were high at the weekend.

An EA spokesman urged people to visit their website to check on the latest flooding situation in Harborough and across Welland Valley: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings?location=+Market+Harborough

A Harborough District Council spokeswoman said today: “We have been liaising with the Environment Agency regarding river water levels during the weekend.

“Our staff have coned off the lower paths affected by the flooding in Welland Park in Market Harborough and put up signs to advise the public.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and would advise residents to be careful on the roads and take extra care when travelling.”

She urged concerned residents to check out the latest flooding situation on the council’s website: https://www.harborough.gov.uk/info/20008/business_community/229/emergency_planning/2