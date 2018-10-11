Flat in Market Harborough at the centre of crime and anti-social behaviour closed down after court order

A flat in Market Harborough which has been causing problems for local residents after incidents of drugs misuse and violence has been closed by police.

Since March this year, residents have reported continual anti-social behaviour (ASB) problems at flat 9, within the Edwin Court block of flats in Kettering Road.

Yesterday (Wednesday, October 10) Leicester Magistrates Court granted a full closure order.

The order effectively shuts the flat down, evicting the occupants from the property for three months and forbidding anyone from entering. A copy of the closure order is displayed outside the flats.

Inspector Gavin Drummond of Eastern Counties Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) said: “The volume of crimes, incidents, reports and ASB linked to the property has had a massive impact on police resources, partner agencies and the local community.

“We have received numerous complaints about activity at this address. It is completely unacceptable and has seriously affected the lives and wellbeing of residents living nearby.

“We have taken necessary action to bring the unacceptable behaviour to an end. We owe it to people living nearby to take steps which will allow them to live in safety and peace without having to tolerate this.”

Anyone breaching the order and entering the flat can be arrested and, if found guilty, could face a punishment of up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

The order prohibits anyone from remaining in or entering flat 9, Edwin Court, at any time. Exceptions are emergency services or an agent/officer of Waterloo Housing, which is the landlord.