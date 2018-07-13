Firm appeals against decision to refuse planning approval for Magna Park development

An appeal has been lodged over Harborough District Council's decision to refuse a planning application for Magna Park

An appeal has been lodged against a decision to refuse plans for a storage and distribution centre, and associated facilities, at the Magna Park business park near Lutterworth.

Harborough District Council has been notified of an appeal against the refusal of IDI Gazeley’s planning application for a storage and distribution centre, country park, Logistics Institute of Technology and other facilities, at land at Mere Lane, Bittesby. The application was reconsidered on January 10, 2018 by the council, following a call-in by local councillors, and a decision was made to refuse the application.

The appeal has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

Harborough District Council has also been notified that its decision to approve a separate application, from developer DB Symmetry, for a storage and distribution centre on land adjacent to Glebe Farm, Coventry Road, Lutterworth, on November 23 2017, will not be called in by the Secretary of State. This means outline planning consent for the DB Symmetry application is granted.