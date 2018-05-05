Firefighters wanted in Market Harborough, Lutterworth, Kibworth and beyond

A recruitment drive starts next week for firefighters across the area

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are accepting applications for On-Call firefighter roles from Tuesday, May 8.

The service is recruiting for roles at firestations in Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Kibworth, Ashby, Billesdon, Coalville, Hinckley, Oakham, Uppingham and Wigston.

On-Call firefighters carry an alerter and respond to emergency calls, where they face all kinds of challenges.

The deadline for submitting an application is Wednesday June 4.

There are a number of essential requirements you will need to meet in order to be considered for an On-Call firefighter role, and these can be found by visiting our website www.leicestershire-fire.gov.uk/recruitment and include a set travel time from their fire and rescue station

LFRS is also holding several Have A Go days over the next few weeks to give an insight into what an On-Call firefighter does and the required strength, fitness and aptitude levels needed.

If you are unable to attend these Have A Go days, get in touch with your local On-Call fire and rescue station. You will be able to attend their weekly drill night, where you will find out more about the role and meet your future colleagues.

Rick Taylor, Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, said: “On-Call firefighters play a vital role at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and they help us provide the very best service to the local communities we serve.”

“We hope to encourage members of our local communities to come forward, find out more about being an On-Call firefighter and ultimately apply for a role.”

“This is a real opportunity for members of our local communities looking for a rewarding job where they are also giving something back to their local community.”

For more information on our On-Call recruitment campaign, visit www.leicestershire-fire.gov.uk/recruitment.