Firefighters tackling blaze at garage in Kibworth

A serious blaze at a garage at a house in Kibworth is being fought by 14 firefighters from all over the area this afternoon.

Four appliances from Kibworth, Market Harborough, Billesdon and Wigston raced to tackle the fire in Fleckney Road just before 1pm.

Four appliances from Kibworth, Market Harborough, Billesdon and Wigston raced to tackle the fire in Kibworth.

Firefighters dragged dangerous explosive oxygen, argon and acetylene cylinders out of the garage as flames took hold.

There were four cars in the garage.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said just before 2pm: “This is a serious incident and we are still fighting the fire.

“People at the house have been evacuated and no one has been injured.

“We have about 14 firefighters using three main jets and two hosereels and a station officer at the scene.”