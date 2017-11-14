Firefighters sent to Foxton pub restaurant

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at a pub restaurant in Foxton the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Fire crews were sent to the The Texas Steakhouse restaurant, which is part of the Shoulder of Mutton pub between 3am and 4am.

Scene after the fire at the Texas Steakhouse in Foxton. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171114-110035005

According Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service When the fire was first reported it was unclear whether there were people inside the restaurant.

Initially three fire engines were sent to the scene but on arrival the pub was found to be ‘well alight’ and a further three fire engines were sent as well as the Arial Ladder.

Police were also on the scene.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident was still ongoing and that a fire investigation will be carried out.

Scene after the fire at the Texas Steakhouse in Foxton. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171114-110058005