Fire-hit Harborough pub will be rebuilt

A popular Market Harborough pub gutted by a devastating late-night fire will be totally rebuilt.

The Roebuck in Rockingham Road is to be demolished before being built from scratch next year.



The new “bigger and better” version is set to be reopened in September 2020 – a year after it was wrecked.



The Marston’s-owned pub will dramatically rise from the ashes after being almost totally destroyed by the ferocious blaze last month.



Andy Kershaw, of Wolverhampton-based Marston’s, said: “It is still early days but we are really pleased to be able to move forward with plans for a bigger and better Roebuck.



“We want to do this right and will heavily invest to make sure we build an even better local for Market Harborough to be proud of.”



Mr Kershaw, who will be in charge of the huge project, also saluted local people for their backing since the shocking fire.



“The local support we have received since the fire has been fantastic,” he said.



“We want to thank everyone for their support and kind words.



Mr Kershaw said the shattered Roebuck will be knocked down this autumn and building work will start in the New Year.



“The project is currently planned for completion by September 2020,” he said.



“The family pub will have a new look and design.”



Cllr Phil Knowles, Liberal Democrat leader on Harborough District Council, said: "I’m delighted to hear that the Roebuck will be rebuilt.



“It's good news for the jobs that will be secured moving forward and the rebuilding of a well-used community facility."



More than 40 firefighters from all over the area dashed to the scene after fire sparked by an electrical fault ripped through the Roebuck on Friday September 6.



Quick-thinking manager Andy Lapsley, 37, raised the alarm at 10.50pm before he evacuated nine customers and staff from the

blazing building.



Andy’s sister, Sarah Lapsley, has raised almost £1600 through an online appeal for her brother after he lost all his possessions in the fire.