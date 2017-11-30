Find out where Santa Claus will be visiting on his route around Market Harborough

It’s that time of year again when Santa teams up with his friends at the 3rd Market Harborough Scout group to bring his sleigh to town.

Together they will try to visit as many homes as possible in Harborough.

Conrad Barnett, from the Scout group, said: “Market Harborough has grown rapidly over the last few years.

“Some roads will not be visited, but you are still very welcome to chase Santa down on a neighbouring street or see us at the town’s Christmas Fayre on December 1.”

The money raised from donations during this event will go towards the Scouts and to the Air Ambulance charities.

Santa will tour the town between 6pm to 8.30pm on weekdays and 4.45pm to 8.30pm at weekends. Details onFacebook - search Santa’s sleigh Market Harborough.

Saturday, December 2: Santa visits Lathkill Street, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Road, Bradford Street, Caxton Street, Bath Street, and Western Avenue.

Sunday, December 3:Logan Street, Nelson Street, Goward Street, Hearth Street, East Street, Highfield Street, Stevens Street, Morley Street, Clarke Street, Wartnaby Street, and Gardiner Street.

Monday, December 4: Highcross Street, Gardiner Street, Adamswood Close, Knoll Street, Logan Crescent, Logan Court, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Close, Norbury Close, The Fairway, Southleigh Grove, Fairfield Road, and Old School Mews.

Tuesday, December 5: Park Drive, and on to Great Bowden via Bowden Ridge, Station Road, Main Street, Langton Road, Manor Road, and Burnmill Road.

Wednesday December 6: Rugby Close, Summers Way, Freshman Way, Medora Close, Marmion Close, Angell Drive, Limner Street, Bantry Close, Summerhill Place, Kildare Close, Burton Street, and Bridegroom Street.

Thursday, December 7: Bowden Rise, Dunslade Road, Dunslade Grove, The Heights, Glebe Road, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road, Adcock Road, and Whites Crescent.

Friday, December 8:Jordan Close, Bellfields Lane, Scotland Road, Launde Park, Rectory Lane, Garfield Close, St. Nicholas Way, Latimer Crescent, Jerwood Way, Oaklands Park, and Rectory Lane.

Saturday, December 9: Victoria Avenue, Alvington Way, Smyth Close, Bates Close, Kingston Way, Munroe Close, Coales Gardens, Davies Close, Turnpike Close and Tymecrosse Gardens.

Sunday, December 10: The Furlongs, Ashley Way, Woodbreach Drive, Thatchmeadow Drive, Ryelands Close, Meadowdale Road, Simborough Way, Picks Close, Long Brimley Close, Fothergills Close, Stinford Leys and The Longlands.

Monday, December 11: Skippon Close, Pear Tree Gardens, Stuart Road, Fairfax Road, Cromwell Crescent, Essex Gardens, Balfour Gardens, Rochester Gardens, Howard Way and Rupert Road.

Tuesday, December 12: Fairfax Road, Ireton Road, Stuart Road, Naseby Close, Newcombe Street, Granville Street and Nithsdale Avenue.

Wednesday, December 13: Arden Way, Arden Close, Nunneley Way, Douglas Drive, The Headlands and Great Bowden Road.

Thursday, December 14: Watson Avenue, Maurice Road, Rainsborough Gardens, Hopton Fields, Ritchie Park and Selby Close.

Friday, December 15: Middlebrook Green, Burnmill Road, Doddridge Road, Shropshire Place, Ashfield Road, Roman Way and Symingtons Way.

Saturday, December 16: Sandringham Way, Petworth Drive, Chatsworth Drive, Hagley Close, Deene Close, Hartland Drive, Claremont Drive and Gores Lane.

Sunday, December 17: Stablegate Way, Middledale Road, Overdale Close, Audley Close, Shelland Close, David Hobbs Rise, Ashley Way and Roundhill Close.

Monday, December 18: Riley Close, Farndale View, Brookfield Road, Westfield Close, The Pastures and Willow Crescent.

Tuesday, December 19: The Ridgeway, Ridgeway West, Blenheim Way, Marlborough Way, Pochin Drive, Scott Close, Overfield Avenue, Sherrard Road, Hammond Way, The Oval and The Crescent.

Wednesday, December 20: Moseley Avenue, Eady Drive, Scotland Road, Rookwell Drive, Dunmore Road, Welland Park Road and Walcot Road.

Thursday, December 21: Heygate Street, Meadow Street, The Broadway, Connaught Road, Albany Road, Edinburgh Close, Clarence Street and Andrew McDonald Close.