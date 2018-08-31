Final call for runners to join exciting new trail event near Harborough

Runners have received a final call to book their place on a new 10k trail run at Marston Lodge, a working farm near Harborough boasting rolling hills, beautiful scenery and a challenging route.

The Marston Trouble Trail 10K is the first in a series of events organised by Race Harborough, taking place on Thursday, September 13, at 7pm.

The run around the farm has approximately 150m of ascent on field edges and farm tracks. For the inaugural event, organisers have made a limited number of 500 spaces available.

Headline sponsor The Langton Brewery has also produced a limited-edition Marston Trouble ale, made exclusively for runners.

“Marston Lodge has amazing scenery and is the perfect setting for trail running,” explains Brian Corcoran, Race Harborough director. “Trail running is growing in popularity and in Harborough, we’re lucky to be surrounded by beautiful countryside that is there to be explored. This run is open to beginners, amateurs and as well as more-seasoned runners.”

Organisers have planned post-race entertainment for runners to enjoy once they’ve completed the 10k trail run. Taste Event and Outdoor Catering will be preparing hot and cold food options and classical guitarist Paul Martin will be performing a selection of songs from his repertoire.

Lawrence Plant, business development manager for The Langton Brewery explains the decision to sponsor: “We’re always keen to support local events and the Marston Trouble 10K ticked all the right boxes. It was only right for us to mark the event by creating a special ale for runners and we can’t wait to see what they all think.”

Tickets cost £20 and include chip timing, an exclusive maple medal, free photos downloads and a bottle of exclusive Marston Trouble ale. Closing date for ticket purchases is midnight on Sunday, September 9.

Tickets can be purchased from www.raceharborough.co.uk.