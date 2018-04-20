Film on a Farm visiting Harborough area village in May

A new outdoor film event will celebrate its Harborough-area premiere next month.

Film on a Farm will be taking place at Marston Lodge in Marston Trussel on Saturday, May 26.

A screening of the romantic comedy Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant will take place - and instead of a cinema theatre, the audience sit in a field and can bring picnic blankets, rugs and camping chairs to make the most of the event.

There are also VIP deckchairs which can be booked in advance.

Chris Thresh, estate manager at Marston Lodge Farm, said: “We are excited to be the first and only farm in the region to host a Film on a Farm event.

“Our beautiful rural location is the perfect setting for such a classic romantic film, making it a great night out for couples and groups of friends and family – it really will be something special.”

There is free parking on site as well as refreshments and a fully licensed bar.

Doors open at 7pm with the film starting at about 9pm as the sun sets.

Mr Thresh added: “We hope that people will make an evening of it and come along early to make the most of the beautiful surroundings, perhaps bring a picnic and settle in for the evening.”

Each Film on a Farm screening also raises money to support scouting organisations. A scout group will be present at the screening raising funds to support the work that they do encouraging young people to experience all that the outdoors has to offer.

Tickets cost £15 for adults with reductions for groups, families and children. Tickets can be bought in advance at www.filmonafarm.co.uk or on 0333 666 3366.

Notting Hill is only suitable for those aged 13 and above. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.