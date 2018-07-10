Festival organisers from Harborough attraction 'devastated' after arson attack

Foxton Locks’ Festival organisers have been left devastated after an arson attack has destroyed thousands of pounds worth of fundraising equipment.

Ann Bushby, festival director, said everything that had been stored in a container from tables and chairs to gazebos gathered over ten years had been destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was discovered in the early hours of Sunday when the fire service was called out to the container owned by the Foxton Inclined Plane Trust (FIPT). The police are appealing for information.

Ann said: “At first I thought it was a burglary. Someone has taken an angle grinder to the steel container. I thought that was bad enough, but then I saw the state of it, all burnt out, I was devastated.

“At the moment I’m just compiling a list of everything that’s been destroyed before submitting it to the insurance company.

“We have just held our festival and to be honest I don’t know if we have the energy to start fundraising again, just to get back to where we were.”

Sympathetic messages and offers of help have been made on the Foxton Locks Festival Facebook page.

The Foxton Inclined Plane Trust also runs the award-winning museum - scheduled to be closed today [JUL12] to prepare for this year’s summer exhibition. It works with the Canal and River Trust to make Foxton Locks one of the best places to visit in the country.

The two day Foxton Locks’ Festival was held last month.