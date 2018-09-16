FatFace leads a boost for Market Harborough’s high street

The return of clothes shop FatFace to Market Harborough is just one of several big boosts for the town’s high street this autumn.

FatFace is back with a large new store on the old Benson’s For Beds site right in the town centre.

Artisan cafe...Sophie Collick of Millers in Miller's Yard.'PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-181209-080146005

The new branch, due to open later this year -no firm date yet - is significantly bigger than the one that closed higher up High Street last year.

But FatFace sales and profits have grown in the last 12 months.

Anthony Thompson, chief executive of FatFace, said: “We’ve had a really strong year, growing both sales and earnings.” He added that the company was looking to “maintain the positive momentum”.

Luxury beauty products retailer SpaceNK is also set to open on Market Harborough’s High Street soon.

The store is due to open on Friday, September 21 – the first Space NK branch in Leicestershire.

The shop was formerly home to woman’s clothing store East.

A new chocolate shop opened last week on The Square in Market Harborough.

It’s the first franchise for Leicester-based Cocoa Amore and makes hand-made chocolates, chocolate gelato (no dairy) and hot chocolate drinks.

Owner Cathie Whittall said: “We use the best Columbian beans to make everything with. So far, the business is doing really well.”

There’s also a new town cafe to discover – Millers, in Millers Yard, which is through the archway by Hobbs fishmongers on Church Square.

The cafe will be doing light lunches from this week, as well as its coffees and cakes.

Owner Sophie Collick said: “It’s always been a dream to have my own business. We’re very central, but it’s also a quiet oasis up here!”

And finally, the Blue Wave fish and chip shop is back on Coventry Road in town, re-opening on Monday, September 17 with a week of discounts.

Owner Stefanos Ermogenous told the Mail that the seven month closure had seen a complete refurbishment, right down to the rebuilding of walls and re-wiring. There will also be four flats on site.

The new, much-enlarged shop will have a bigger menu, seating for up to 20 people, toilets including a disabled toilet and wifi.

Stefanos said: “We’re investing in Market Harborough. I hope local people are pleased and proud of having a shop with the standards we’ve got.”