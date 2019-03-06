Extra CCTV cameras to be installed in the Harborough district to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour

More CCTV cameras are to be installed in the Harborough district.

As part of a review of its CCTV services, Harborough District Council will provide new CCTV cameras at the Symington’s Recreation Ground, which the council owns, and in St Mary’s Road in Market Harborough.

The council is also considering installing extra CCTV cameras in Welland Park in Market Harborough, at Lutterworth Country Park, and at other locations across the district, subject to feasibility studies and consultation with the police and other partners to assess the benefits and ensure value for money.

The additional cameras will be installed through a planned programme over the next three years.

As well as increased CCTV coverage, Harborough District Council is offering to monitor new CCTV camera systems which town or parish councils may decide to install independently.

The council’s executive, which agreed to the CCTV report at its meeting on March 4, said its successful use of CCTV continues to reduce crime, anti-social behaviour and fear of crime maintaining the Harborough district’s reputation as having one of the lowest crime rates in the East Midlands.

Cllr Michael Rickman, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for community safety said: “We are working closely with the Harborough District Community Safety Partnership and the police to provide extra CCTV in the places that our residents have told us they would like to see it and in the places where there is evidence it could be of benefit.

"The last upgrade of CCTV in 2016 resulted in significant annual savings through reduced maintenance costs which will help us provide more opportunities for increased coverage going forward.”

Harborough District Council is currently responsible for the monitoring of 22 CCTV cameras in Market Harborough (16 cameras) and Lutterworth (6 cameras) town centres. Its CCTV control room has links to the police, and provides radio coverage through Harborough Against Retail Theft (HART) and Pubwatch, with cameras monitored 24 hours every day.