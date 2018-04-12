Extra camera to combat Market Harborough’s car park machine thefts

An extra surveillance camera has been installed in Market Harborough to combat a spate of thefts from the town’s parking machines.

The camera will be installed in one of the supermarket car parks.

The district’s parking machines can also now accept card payments, which should cut the amount of cash in the machines.

A glitch had prevented “chip and pin” payments until this month.

The new parking machines, installed in August last year, have become a frequent target for thieves.

The thefts have cost the council £21,000 in stolen cash, lost revenue from out-of-order machines, repairs and security,