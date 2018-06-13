Excitement builds ahead of huge music festival in Harborough

The biggest music festival ever seen in Harborough takes place at the end of June.

Tex Fest at the Harborough Showground off Leicester Road, is a three-day music festival with all original artists - no tribute acts.

Stars include Radio One DJ Nick Grimshaw, chart-topping hip-hop singer songwriter Example and top 10 Scottish rock band The Fratellis.

It’s costing Fleckney-based promoter Shaun French around half a million pounds to put on, the Mail understands.

The festival starts on Friday, June 29; headliners are Radio One DJ Nick Grimshaw and British rapper Tinchy Stryder. On Saturday, June 30, headliners are Example and best-selling pop-rock band The Hoosiers. Sunday, July 1 it’s The Fratellis and New Yorkers We Are Scientists.

Festival promoter Shaun told the Mail: “We’re creating something great for Harborough here, but it’s also attracting people from all over the country because it’s real stars and real bands. And both stages are in big top tents – the weather can’t stop us!”

Adult tickets for Tex Fest start from £33 for Friday. Concessions are available. To buy tickets for Tex Fest, go to www.texfest.co.uk/tickets/

Or if you want to win a package of five adult tickets for the whole Tex Fest weekend, worth more than £375, see the Mail’s great competition in the June 14 edition of the paper.