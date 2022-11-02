Travellers pitch up in Market Harborough town centre
Some 15 caravans pitched up on The Commons Car Park
Travellers have set up camp in Harborough town centre.
Some 15 caravans pitched up on The Commons Car Park behind the Co-Op on Tuesday evening.
It comes two years after travellers were last on the site.
Leicestershire County Council says the Multi-Agency Travellers Unit and police have attended site and served a Section 61 notice under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, requiring the travellers to vacate the site by midday tomorrow (Thursday).
Most Popular
A Harborough District Council spokesman said: “The travellers arrived last night and we understand some have now left. We are working with the Multi-agency Travellers Unit at Leicestershire County Council which has visited the site today and served a section 61 notice which requires the travellers to move on within a given timeframe. We will continue to monitor the situation and are on stand-by for any clear up required.”