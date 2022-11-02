Leicestershire County Council says the Multi-Agency Travellers Unit and police have attended site and served a Section 61 notice under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, requiring the travellers to vacate the site by midday tomorrow (Thursday).

A Harborough District Council spokesman said: “The travellers arrived last night and we understand some have now left. We are working with the Multi-agency Travellers Unit at Leicestershire County Council which has visited the site today and served a section 61 notice which requires the travellers to move on within a given timeframe. We will continue to monitor the situation and are on stand-by for any clear up required.”