Roadworks caused 'chaos' on the roads

Annoyed residents have hit out at Severn Trent Water for not carrying out work on one of Leicestershire’s busiest roads – despite setting up temporary traffic lights.

A lane closure on the A6 in Kibworth was set up on Friday (June 16) by the water company which meant a four-way temporary traffic light system needed to be installed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents say it caused significant disruption over the weekend and caused ‘queuing that lasts for miles’. But locals say they are particularly angry because no workers from Severn Trent have allegedly visited the site to conduct road works.

The water company have since apologised and the lights have been removed.

The lane closure was also set to have concluded on Sunday evening, but this did not take place, meaning large amounts of disruption were also caused on Monday (June 19) for commuters. Queuing was described as ‘horrendous, even at 7.15am’ according to one person on social media.

Speaking on Facebook this morning, one angry resident said: “Just what one needs after working a night shift…cars queuing back down the A6 at the Burton Overy turn off. It’s actually beyond a joke. Why is nothing done about it? It’s a mindless exercise! Can something please be done to stop this stupidity…miles of traffic for what?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The disruption has also caught the attention of local MP Neil O’Brien who has written directly to Severn Trent’s chief executive.

He said: “You will be aware that the A6 is an extremely busy road, and when there are roadworks at this location, it always causes significant disruption. However, to install temporary traffic lights and not undertake any work and then fail to remove them by the agreed time is extremely poor.

“It has caused widespread and unnecessary disruption to a great number of my constituents.”