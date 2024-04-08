Plea to stop 'horrendous social media trend' of dying pigeons for gender reveals after bird dies in Harborough district

The bird died shortly after being received by Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital

A plea has been made to stop the ‘horrendous social media trend’ of dying pigeons for gender reveal parties, after a bird died after being coloured pink.

Kibworth Harcourt-based Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital says dying birds different colours has become a social media trend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the birds are being affected by toxins in the dye and also being targeted by predators because the colour makes them easier to identify.

A pigeon recently taken in by the hospital died due to malnourishment, dehydration and had been attacked by a cat.

A charity spokeswoman said: “We admitted this pigeon which had been dyed pink. The pigeon was most likely used for a gender reveal party which is absolutely shocking.

“It has become a horrendous trend, please think before you follow these social media trends. Quite simply, it is an act of cruelty and is no way to celebrate the gender of your baby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As in the case of this pigeon, the dye makes the birds a much easier and identifiable target to predators. They may also be ‘picked on’ by other pigeons causing them to struggle with getting food - exacerbated by the fact that these pigeons are usually bred in captivity and so have absolutely no sense of how to survive in the wild.

“The dye also contains toxins which can be inhaled, or ingested by the pigeon, causing them to become incredibly unwell.”