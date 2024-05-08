Plans to build 48 homes in Billesdon set to be given the green light
Plans to build 48 homes in Billesdon look set to be given the green light.
Harborough District Council officers have recommended councillors approve the application at a planning meeting meeting next Tuesday (May 14).
Developers Church Farm Billesdon Ltd plan to build 48 homes on land at Gaulby Road.
The site – which is around the size of 14 football pitches – would include 30 properties on one side, and 18 affordable first homes on land close to the school.
Developers says they would create a car park with 40 spaces provide a school drop off and pick-up area.
Some 106 objections and one letter of support have been submitted about the plans, with residents raising concerns Billesdon will lose its village character, the impact of extra traffic on the roads, and that the village already has affordable homes which have stood empty for more than a year.