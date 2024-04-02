Plans to build 24 social and affordable homes in Houghton on the Hill
The development would be on land close to Stretton Lane and Freer Close
Plans are in the pipeline to build 24 affordable and social homes in Houghton on the Hill.
Developers Minster Property Group have applied to Harborough District Council to build on the land between Stretton Lane and the existing residential development on Freer Close.
The site is currently empty agricultural land and if permission is granted a mix of one to four-bed properties would be built on the site.