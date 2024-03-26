Plans for huge solar farm across seven fields will be discussed by Harborough District Council tonight (Tuesday)

File images

A solar farm stretching over seven fields looks set to be given the go ahead.

Councillors on Harborough District Council’s planning committee will meet tonight (Tuesday) to discuss plans for the farmland off Fleckney Road.

If approved, more than 103,000 solar panels will be set up on land at Wistow Lodge Farm. It would operate for 40 years and generate enough electricity to power almost 13,500 Harborough homes a year.

The scheme was originally submitted in 2022 by applicant Elgin Energy EsCo Ltd.

Planning officers have recommended members grant permission for the proposal, saying there are ‘significant public benefits’ associated with it.

Officers added the solar farm ‘will change the rural character of the site’. However, they said Elgin Energy has amended its plan to remove the panels from the ‘most sensitive parts’ of the land, adding they have been set back from the hedges, public footpath and bridleways around the site.

The land would still be used for sheep grazing if the solar farm is set up and, at the end of its 40 year lifespan, would be returned to agricultural use.

A substation compound is also included in the plans, as well as a battery energy and storage system which will hold energy at times of low usage and release it into the grid at peak times. The applicant is further proposing to install 103 cameras on the site.

Access to the land would be via a new entrance off Leicester Road. The majority of travel to the farm would be during the construction phase, expected to last around six months.

During the full construction period, there would be an anticipated 9,670 two-way trips.

Officers judged the development would only cause ‘low level’, ‘temporary’ harm to nearby heritage assets, including Wistow Hall and Wistow Deserted Medieval Village.

Conversely, they said the provision of renewable energy at the site, along with the landscaping and ecological benefits ‘are significant public benefits which outweigh the less than substantial harm to the designated heritage assets identified’.