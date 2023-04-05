News you can trust since 1854
Plans approved for for shops, apartments and homes in Harborough

Councillors approved the proposals.

By Laura Kearns
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST
The planning application has been approvedThe planning application has been approved
The planning application has been approved

Plans to build shops, apartments and homes in Market Harborough have been given the green light.

Davidsons Developments applied to Harborough District Council to build a local centre with shops along with 13 apartments and six homes on the land off Leicester Road.

And councillors at last night’s (Tuesday’s) planning meeting approved the application.

The site is on land which forms part of an allocation for 1,500 homes in the Market Harborough Strategic Development Area.

The mix of one and two-bed apartments will be built mainly above the local centre.

Council officers said: “The local centre will provide a community hub to serve the new residents of the Strategic Development Area.

“It will provide facilities which will reduce the need to travel further afield. Additionally, the development will provide residential accommodation to cater for either first time buyers and/or downsizers and 40 per cent affordable housing on a sustainable site.”

