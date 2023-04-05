The planning application has been approved

Plans to build shops, apartments and homes in Market Harborough have been given the green light.

Davidsons Developments applied to Harborough District Council to build a local centre with shops along with 13 apartments and six homes on the land off Leicester Road.

And councillors at last night’s (Tuesday’s) planning meeting approved the application.

The site is on land which forms part of an allocation for 1,500 homes in the Market Harborough Strategic Development Area.

The mix of one and two-bed apartments will be built mainly above the local centre.

Council officers said: “The local centre will provide a community hub to serve the new residents of the Strategic Development Area.

