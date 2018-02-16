Move for higher street standards in South Kesteven

A higher standard of street cleanliness is promised by South Kesteven District Council.

The move follows last year’s Big Clean Programme, which SKDC has pledged to make a more permanent feature.

A report for councillors’ meeting next Tuesday said last summer’s 12-week initiative recovered more than 406 tonnes of waste and had a “significant impact on improving the street environment.”

Some 36 agency-based staff were employed during it and, subject to further council funding, two permanent teams should be employed on an ongoing basis.

A further report for the environment, overview and scrutiny committee said the cost of funding these teams are included in the budget proposals for 2018/19, which will be considered by council on March 1.

“These teams will operate all year round and will be driven by a program of works. They will be integrated into our very successful Big Clean website, which has proved invaluable in informing us of our challenges,” says the report.

Areas have been zoned and standards set and the council says it welcomes reports of problems so it can tackle them. Residents and businesses are also encouraged to join in with community-based activities.

If the councill approves the two permanent teams this will mean that they will be able to visit every village in the district four days per year, although this will vary depending on the work required in each location.

The Higher Street Standard proposals include four annual visits to the main towns of Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, with each visit lasting up to 10 days.

The outer edges of market towns, larger villages and high density residential areas would have two visits a year, each lasting up to two days. Low density areas, urban fringes and rural areas would have a similar visit.

The report added SKDC already complies with national standards but the Higher Standard could see some clean-ups done within a quarter of recommended times.