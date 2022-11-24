Masked ball near Harborough will help raise money for African communities

The event will raise money for African communities

A masked ball is being held to raise money for communities in Africa.

The Teshie Foundation is holding its annual Winter Ball at Hothorpe Hall on December 16.

It will include a reception, dinner and dancing. Tickets cost £75 each.

Money raised will go to supporting the charity’s work to relieve poverty through healthcare and education.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Our approach is unique in that we work directly with community led projects which are local to their area of work and have a deep understanding of the specific local needs. Through our work we follow three key pillars that education is key, health is life and smiles are contagious.

“By achieving these we are confident in supporting brighter futures for communities away from poverty.”

