Have your say on parking provision in Harborough and Lutterworth

A survey is being conducted into parking provision

A survey is being held into parking provision in Lutterworth and Harborough.

Harborough District Council is calling on residents, businesses and visitors to give feedback on the availability of car parking in both town centres and how it could be improved.

Questions include is there enough parking and is it priced correctly, accessibility of pay and display machines and blue badge parking spaces.

A spokesman said: “Please complete this survey and share your parking experiences with us. If you have some constructive suggestions on how we can improve our services, please let us know.

“Although we can’t commit to implementing each one they will all be considered.

“This is your opportunity to help shape the future of parking accessibility and services in the Harborough district.”