Harborough FM to broadcast live from historic town building

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
A historic building in Harborough will play host to Harborough FM.

The local radio station will broadcast live from the front window of Russell Francis on St Mary’s Road on Saturday September 16 between 10am and midday.

The building was formerly Willey's Wool Warehouse - a working mill until it was transformed into the furniture store in 1999.

It is now also home to Dalkard and Elliott Carpets and Flooring, which has been trading in Leicestershire for more than 60 years.

