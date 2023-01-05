Harborough Town Centre

Harborough District Council is to receive more than £2million in government grants to develop a ‘creative quarter’ in town – which could include a two-screen cinema with new restaurants and bars.

More than half of the funding will be used to help deliver Lutterworth and Market Harborough town centre masterplans, which will include improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure and minor improvements to the centres of Broughton Astley, Kibworth, Fleckney and Great Glen.

The authority is hoping to receive nearly £5million in government funding to deliver its plans, but not all funding has been secured at this point.

It hopes to develop a ‘cultural quarter’ in Market Harborough between Adam and Eve Street and Church Square, including a two-screen cinema, new restaurants, bars, public art and an outdoor performance space. Some of the recent £2 million investment from the fund is planned to be spent on making areas more pedestrian-friendly, provide more cycle parking and create extra green spaces around the town.

Investment will also be allocated by the district council to improve Lutterworth town centre. The town's 'masterplan' features ideas such as new meeting spaces, innovative artwork or statues and a new public plaza, as well as improved walking and cycling access for local residents.

Nearly £500,000 will be used to support the local business sector including town centre retail and tourism, as well as funding business advice and grants for small businesses.

The final section of funding – just over £140,000 – will help to support people to access employment and develop their skills through training courses.

District Council leader Cllr Phil King said: “This government funding is tremendous news for the district’s market towns and surrounding areas. Not only will it help us to help deliver the town centre masterplans in Lutterworth and Market Harborough; it will also enable us to further support local businesses and the development of employment skills in the wider area with additional initiatives and activities.”

Local MP Neil O’Brien said: “I am delighted funding from government has been approved which will make a real difference to communities in my constituency. I am particularly looking forward to seeing the ambitious masterplan for Market Harborough rolled out over the next few years which will help to regenerate the town centre by planting new trees, creating welcoming entry routes, and improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

“It is also welcome news that Fleckney, Great Glen and Kibworth will see improvements to their village centres. The funding will also help to encourage local enterprise and boost employment skills. I’d like to thank Harborough District Council for putting together these exciting plans, which can now begin to be delivered.”

