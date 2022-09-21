Green fingered group from Lubenham goes for gold in East Midlands in Bloom competition
Results will be revealed tonight.
Gardeners from Lubenham are going for gold in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom.
Volunteers from Lubenham in Bloom say they have been working tirelessly to keep the town looking pretty with horticultural displays and litter picking endeavours.
And the team is going for top marks in the competition, which compromises Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.
In Bloom’s aim is to encourage local improvement through the use of plants and landscaping. It also works to create a litter free, sustainable environment, with judges looking at horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.
Results are set to be revealed at an awards presentation in Loughborough tonight (September 21).
A group spokeswoman said: “Last year we received Silver Gilt in the large village category, which is a very high standard. We would like gold but whatever the result we are proud of the work we do and are proud to promote Lubenham and see our lovely village looking good.”