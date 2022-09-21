Green fingered group from Lubenham goes for gold in East Midlands in Bloom competition

Volunteers have been hard at work

Gardeners from Lubenham are going for gold in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom.

Volunteers from Lubenham in Bloom say they have been working tirelessly to keep the town looking pretty with horticultural displays and litter picking endeavours.

And the team is going for top marks in the competition, which compromises Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

Lubenham in Bloom

In Bloom’s aim is to encourage local improvement through the use of plants and landscaping. It also works to create a litter free, sustainable environment, with judges looking at horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Results are set to be revealed at an awards presentation in Loughborough tonight (September 21).