Foxton Locks

Foxton Locks is set to hold its first craft fair.

The Canal & River Trust is hosting the event between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (October 21), which will see local stallholders sell items like jewellery, soap, wood crafts, kids clothing, cakes and other handmade gifts.

There will also be family-friendly craft activities like rock painting and colouring.

The charity is encouraging visitors to make a day of it by exploring local walking trails which can be found along the canal, or watch boats pass through the locks.

There will also be outdoor games and refreshments at the fair or at one of the on-site pubs and cafes.

The 200-year-old locks are the longest and steepest flight of staircase locks in the country, with ten carved by hand through the Leicestershire countryside, raising the canal up a 75ft hill.

Nearby sits the remains of a 19th century boat lift designed to haul boats up the hill, which is now a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Canal & River Trust spokeswoman Jannette Warrener said: “We’re really excited for the craft fair and can’t wait to welcome people to this amazing site, which is so full of history and wildlife. “Maintaining a two century-old working waterway is a challenge and events like this are a great way to bring local people together and highlight the work that we do to protect this special place.

“We’ve brought together some of the best local sellers, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re starting your Christmas shopping or just want to browse.

“We really hope people also take the opportunity to have a look around the site. It’s the perfect place to watch colourful narrowboats making their way up and down the locks, enjoy one of the walking trails or sit back and enjoy one of the waterside pubs and cafes.”

The craft fair is free to enter but there is a small charge for the children’s craft activities. Car parking charges also apply.