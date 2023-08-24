Decision on controversial Gartree super prison near Harborough pushed back for fifth time

A decision on the controversial Gartree super prison has been pushed back for fifth time

A decision on the controversial Gartree super prison has been pushed back for a fifth time.

A ruling on the 1,700-place prison to be built on land adjacent to the existing HMP Gartree site was originally meant to be announced in early April.

It has been hit by a number of delays, with a recent announcement stating a decision would be made by September 4.

Now, Harborough District Council – who rejected the plans before they were ‘called-in’ by the Govenment – has been told not to expect a ruling until Wednesday November 8.

A letter sent to the authority on behalf of Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Further time is required to consider this case, and unfortunately it will not be possible to reach a decision on this appeal by September 4.”

Mr Gove says more time is needed to consider the case following a hearing by the planning inspector last October.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said: “The case must now be so muddied and it needs to be accepted graciously this is not the right place for the prison and the time has come to look elsewhere.”

Campaigners against the prison say roads around the site are not considered suitable for a large increase in traffic.

But the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) argued public transport from Market Harborough would ease the burden of extra staff and visitors on the roads. However, Leicestershire County Council was then carrying out a review of subsidised bus services as it could not afford to keep them all running – with the route between Gartree and Market Harborough in the firing line.

This review has been paused as funding was received, but this money is considered a temporary solution by the council which says a review will take place in future.

Local MP Neil O’Brien said there could potentially end up being no public transport between the town and village and highlighted the issue of prisoner population numbers, which the campaign group ‘Gartree Action Group’ had noticed were lower than earlier forecasts.

Plans to build a new £300million prison, the size of 13 football pitches, next to HMP Gartree were unanimously thrown out by Harborough District Council last April. But a public inquiry was held in the autumn after the Ministry of Justice appealed the decision.